Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia BESANCON
Ajouter
Sonia BESANCON
CORBAS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BRAKE FRANCE
- Chef de Secteur restauration commerciale
CORBAS
2000 - maintenant
Portefeuille client sur Nîmes et Aigues-Mortes
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Gaelle JACQUOT
Nicolas GRIVET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z