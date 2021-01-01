Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia BESCHI
Ajouter
Sonia BESCHI
MEDOLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CMM Srl
- Export Manager
maintenant
Fulgar Spa
- Senior Customer Service
1993 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Sonia BESCHI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z