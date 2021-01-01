Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Sonia BIZID
Sonia BIZID
EZZAHRA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Eviews
Matlab
Gams
Stata
Spss
Sas
Work flow
Sage
Poulina
- Service achat
EZZAHRA
2015 - maintenant
institut national de la statistique
- Assistante chef de projet
2015 - 2015
Servicom
- Service reporting
2014 - 2014
ETAP
- Sevice financier
lille
2013 - 2013
BTK
- Finance
2012 - 2012
ESSEC (Tunis)
Tunis
2013 - 2015
ingenerie et analyse economique
ISG
Tunis
2010 - 2013
Ingénierie et analyse financière
Ameni HAMID
Ben Mbarek KAMEL
Khaled NENNI
Leila BEN HAFSIA
Mohand Ouali TAGZOUT
