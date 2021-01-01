Menu

Sonia BOKATOLA

BRAZZAVILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Accueil

Entreprises

  • agence satguru poto-poto - Agent de reservation et caissier

    2009 - 2015

Formations

  • EAD (Brazzaville)

    Brazzaville 2004 - 2006

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :