Sonia BONGAIN
Sonia BONGAIN
NICE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Another Look
- Infographiste 3D
2013 - maintenant
En alternance avec l’école de Conde
Formations
Ecole De Conde
Nice
2013 - maintenant
ESRA
Nice
2010 - 2013
ESRA 3D
Lycée Estienne D'Orves
Nice
2006 - 2010
Baccalauréat Scientifique
College Raoul Duffy
Nice
2003 - 2006
Brevet Des Collèges
Réseau
Marc-Antoine COZZOLINO
Xavier FLAMENT
