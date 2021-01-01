Menu

Sonia BOUKHORS

LILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Synedis illicado - Chargée de relation clientèle

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • MBWay (Lille)

    Lille 2012 - 2014
Annuaire des membres :