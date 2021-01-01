Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia ENSALES
Ajouter
Sonia ENSALES
Ermont
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bergerac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
autoentrepreneur
- Web Master
Ermont
2015 - maintenant
Lidl France
- Adjoint Manager
Strasbourg
2015 - 2015
Adrexo
- Chef de Centre Adjoint
Aix-en-Provence
2013 - 2015
Adrexo
- Distributrice
Aix-en-Provence
2012 - 2014
Liberal
- Diététicienne
2009 - 2012
Formations
Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu
Perigueux
2006 - 2008
DUT Génie Biologique Option Diététique
Lycée Maine De Biran
Bergerac
2002 - 2006
Bac S Option SVT
Réseau
Christine CHRISTINE SAVIGNAN (SAVIGNAN)
Fabienne BRIFFAUT
Sandrine SAND.SEB
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z