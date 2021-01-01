Retail
Sonia EON - RORIVE
Sonia EON - RORIVE
LONGUEAU
Entreprises
Devred
- Directrice Magasin Rennes
LONGUEAU
2013 - maintenant
Société MIM
- Directrice Régionale Bretagne
Thiais
2007 - 2013
Casa
- Directrice Régionale Bretagne
PARIS
2005 - 2007
Casa
- Responsable Magasin Rennes
PARIS
2004 - 2005
CAMIF
- Chef des Ventes Mobilier Décoration Rouen
2003 - 2004
CAMIF
- Vendeuse Mobilier Décoration
2001 - 2003
Réseau
Alexandra COUVERT
Chantal TOUBON
Christelle GALLET
Fabrice COUPEL
Laurent EON
Madelaine POUGET
Sandrine GERBAULT
Stany LOUVEL
Sylvie EON FREMONT
Vallée ARNAUD
