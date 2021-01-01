Menu

Sonia EON - RORIVE

LONGUEAU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Devred - Directrice Magasin Rennes

    LONGUEAU 2013 - maintenant

  • Société MIM - Directrice Régionale Bretagne

    Thiais 2007 - 2013

  • Casa - Directrice Régionale Bretagne

    PARIS 2005 - 2007

  • Casa - Responsable Magasin Rennes

    PARIS 2004 - 2005

  • CAMIF - Chef des Ventes Mobilier Décoration Rouen

    2003 - 2004

  • CAMIF - Vendeuse Mobilier Décoration

    2001 - 2003

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :