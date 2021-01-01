Retail
Sonia FERRAG
Sonia FERRAG
Grenoble Cedex 2
Entreprises
Tessi
- Téléconseillère
Grenoble Cedex 2
2014 - 2016
XEROX
- Téléconseillère
Saint-Denis
2013 - 2013
fossil
- Vendeuse
2012 - 2013
lancel
- Vendeuse
Paris
2010 - 2012
Formations
INFA
Romans Sur Isere
2010 - 2012
bts MUC
BRIFFAUT
Valence
2007 - 2008
bts NRC
Réseau
Antonino PINO
