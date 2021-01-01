Sonia LECOMTE

I work at Transterra Media (TTM), a content marketplace and community where the world’s top visual storytellers, media outlets and brands can work together in real-time, upload or license video and photo content, pitch story or content ideas and hire freelancers for assignments.



A Red Herring Top 100 Asia tech company and a Red Herring Top 100 Global winner, Transterra Media is building a rapidly expanding community of professional videographers and video and photo journalists, located across the globe, from Syria to France to Pakistan, Peru and everywhere in between. Our current customers include some of the world's top news outlets and publishers.



The Transterra Media platform boasts one of the world's most robust media uploaders and management systems and our mobile app for iOS allows freelancers to receive assignments on the go, chat in realtime with TTM's production team, and upload breaking news photo and video.



The upcoming TTM Buyer Experience allows publishers, editors and creatives worldwide to license cutting-edge content directly from contributors, easily manage media-related invoicing and licensing, and find and hire top media makers worldwide.



We're building the professional content marketplace of the future.



Mes compétences :

Communication

Rédacteur

Marketing

Back office

Informatique

Recrutement

Formation

Social media

Content Marketing

Data base administration

Communication strategy