Sonia LECOMTE

MEAUX

I work at Transterra Media (TTM), a content marketplace and community where the world’s top visual storytellers, media outlets and brands can work together in real-time, upload or license video and photo content, pitch story or content ideas and hire freelancers for assignments.

A Red Herring Top 100 Asia tech company and a Red Herring Top 100 Global winner, Transterra Media is building a rapidly expanding community of professional videographers and video and photo journalists, located across the globe, from Syria to France to Pakistan, Peru and everywhere in between. Our current customers include some of the world's top news outlets and publishers.

The Transterra Media platform boasts one of the world's most robust media uploaders and management systems and our mobile app for iOS allows freelancers to receive assignments on the go, chat in realtime with TTM's production team, and upload breaking news photo and video.

The upcoming TTM Buyer Experience allows publishers, editors and creatives worldwide to license cutting-edge content directly from contributors, easily manage media-related invoicing and licensing, and find and hire top media makers worldwide.

We're building the professional content marketplace of the future.

  • Transterra Media - Account Manager

    2015 - maintenant Transterra Media (TTM) is a content marketplace for freelancers, newsrooms and brands.
    Part of the UK Tech Hub Lebanon Accelerator and 1st finalist to attend the second phase of the UK Tech Hub accelerator, in London. We are disrupting content production management and building the future of journalism.

  • Easy's - Chargée de marketing, communication et informatique

    2012 - 2015

  • BelleZen - Responsable Communication Marketing

    2011 - 2012 Création d’image de marque
    Développement partenariats et étude de positionnement
    Création des supports communication et contenus Web
    Communication opérationnelle et événementielle

  • Ministère de l'enseignement supérieur et de la recherche - Chargée de communication

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Veille médias : scripts TV/Radio, revue de presse, pige hebdo, notes de synthèse
    Service presse : relances téléphoniques, invitations et communiqués de presse
    Recherche : études des réseaux d’anciens élèves dans les universités françaises

  • Organisation Nataté, Mexico - Chargé de projet de développement durable

    2010 - 2010 Management de projet – habitat écologique et agriculture biologique
    Accueil des volontaires en espagnol et en anglais
    Rédaction de supports de communication de sensibilisation aux enjeux environnementaux

  • OFUP - Manager

    2008 - 2008 Formation d'une équipe de 12 conseillers-vendeurs aux techniques de vente d'abonnements de presse écrites françaises et internationales.
    Rencontre et négociations avec les proviseurs et directeurs d'établissement publics et privés du secteur étoile (Paris XVI, XVII, Neuilly, Boulogne, Suresnes)

  • Le Bonbon - Journaliste-pigiste

    2008 - 2010 Rédaction des rubriques «le conte est bon», «le bon écolo», «le bon en arrière»
    Enquête de terrain, entretien et interview, reportage photo

