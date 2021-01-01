Sophie BORENSTEIN

Je suis avocate au Barreau de Paris. Je suis Associée et responsable du département fiscal au sein du cabinet d'avocats pluridisciplinaire klein wenner (anciennement KGA Avocats). J'exerce plus particulièrement en fiscalité française et internationale, prix de transfert, fusions et acquisitions. Je conseille les clients dans tous les secteurs dactivité, mais j'ai une expérience plus particulière dans les secteurs de la publicité, communication, droit des médias, assurance et immobilier.



Je suis titulaire dune maîtrise de Droit des affaires et fiscalité de lUniversité Paris II, et dun DESS de fiscalité des entreprises de lUniversité Paris Dauphine.



Avant de rejoindre KGA Avocats en janvier 2017 (devenu klein wenner en avril 2021), j'étais associée en charge du département fiscal du bureau de Paris du cabinet américain Reed Smith (anciennement Richards Butler). Auparavant, j'ai travaillé au sein du département Fiscalité internationale chez PricewaterhouseCoopers (Landwell), et en fiscalité nationale et internationale chez Andersen. J'ai également travaillé à Londres comme Manager fiscal pour la zone EMEA (Europe, Moyen Orient, Asie) du groupe américain de communication Omnicom Europe Ltd.



En tant que correspondante pour la France des revues de fiscalité internationale (Tax Notes International, Tax Daily - Tax Analysts), j'écris régulièrement des articles pour les revues américaines spécialisées en fiscalité internationale. J'ai également donné plusieurs interviews pour le journal économique "l'Expansion".



J'anime à l'EFE (organisme de formation professionnelle) une formation sur la fiscalité des OPCI.



J'ai également donné jusqu'en 2008 également des cours de fiscalité internationale à l'ESSEC au Master Spécialisé en Droit des Affaires Internationales et Management.



Je suis membre de l'IFA (International Fiscal Association), IACF (Institut des Avocats Conseils Fiscaux) et de l'EPSG (European estate planing skills group).



I am a lawyer at the Paris Bar. I am the head of the tax department at the law firm klein wenner (previously KGA Avocats). My business fields are : taxation (national and international), transfer pricing, M& A. I advise clients an all branches of industry.



I have a Master in Business and Tax law from University Paris II Assas and a one year post-graduate diploma in Companies' Tax Law ("DESS 221 en Fiscalité des Entreprises").



Before joining KGA Avocats in January 2017 (now klein wenner since April 2021), I was a tax partner and the head of the tax department of the Paris office of the US law firm Reed Smith (previously Richards Butler). Before that, I have worked for PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Landwell law firm) and Andersen in their tax department. I also have worked as an EMEA Tax Manager for the US company Omnicom Europe Ltd (advertising/media/PR).



I advise clients from all range of industry and have, in particular, experience in advertising, communication and media activities further to my in-house tax and legal experience within Omnicom Europe.



I am also the official correspondent for France of the editor Tax Analysts (Tax reviews: Tax Notes International and Worldwide Tax Daily) and wrote articles for them. In addition, I gave several interviews to the French economic Newspaper "l'Expansion".



I have been until 2008 a lecturer at ESSEC Business School in International Tax Law for the specialized Master in International Business Law and Management (6th year).



I am also a speaker and contributor to the EFE (French business training organization - "Edition Formation Entreprise") on the tax issues applicable to OPCI (French unit trust specialized on real estate).



I am a member of the IFA (International Fiscal Association), IACF (Institut des Avocats Conseils Fiscaux) and EPSG (European estate planning skills group).



