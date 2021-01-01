Sophie BOURLET

Mes compétences :
Migration
International Cooperation
Logistic
Project Management
International Law
Human Rights
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Caritas Turkey
- Project Assistant
2015 - 2015Junior Project Officer in CARITAS (Istanbul)
> Support project of migration management in Istanbul:
- Organization of an international meeting on human trafficking in conflict and post conflict area with 16 international Caritas members in Istanbul
- Follow up of the operational, logistical, administrative, budgetary, quality control and financial activities.
- Campaigns, networking and communication among civil society, local institutions and the vulnerable population.
> Social work with refugees: activities, seminar, registration, social support, creation of Syrian schools
EEPA
- Project assistant Intern
2014 - 2014Project assistant in European External Policy Advisors (Brussels)
EEPA: center of research and advocating on external policy of EU, focused on migration and international cooperation.
> Following two projects of advocating; the migration and human trafficking from the horn of Africa to Europe and the international cooperation particularly in favor of little exploitation in remote African areas.
> Advocating, researches, Medias and legal monitoring, redaction
of articles, reports and position papers, advocating and communication among the European institutions.