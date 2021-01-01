Menu

Sophie BOURLET

LILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Migration
International Cooperation
Logistic
Project Management
International Law
Human Rights
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Caritas Turkey - Project Assistant

    2015 - 2015 Junior Project Officer in CARITAS (Istanbul)

    > Support project of migration management in Istanbul:
    - Organization of an international meeting on human trafficking in conflict and post conflict area with 16 international Caritas members in Istanbul
    - Follow up of the operational, logistical, administrative, budgetary, quality control and financial activities.
    - Campaigns, networking and communication among civil society, local institutions and the vulnerable population.
    > Social work with refugees: activities, seminar, registration, social support, creation of Syrian schools

  • EEPA - Project assistant Intern

    2014 - 2014 Project assistant in European External Policy Advisors (Brussels)
    EEPA: center of research and advocating on external policy of EU, focused on migration and international cooperation.
    > Following two projects of advocating; the migration and human trafficking from the horn of Africa to Europe and the international cooperation particularly in favor of little exploitation in remote African areas.
    > Advocating, researches, Medias and legal monitoring, redaction
    of articles, reports and position papers, advocating and communication among the European institutions.

Formations