Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sophie CANDAU
Ajouter
Sophie CANDAU
Co-fondatrice
Com'Busters
Co-fondatrice
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Com'Busters
- Co-fondatrice
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Sophie Candau Communication
- Fondatrice de l'agence
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2019 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel