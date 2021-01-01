Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sophie DONGOIS (DONGOIS)
Ajouter
Sophie DONGOIS (DONGOIS)
Mairie 24
Chargée de communication interne - Attachée territoriale
Clichy
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mairie 24
- Chargée de communication interne - Attachée territoriale
Communication | Clichy
2020 - 2021
Chargée de communication
- Chargée de communication
Communication | Parisot (82160)
2012 - 2016
Formations
ESJ PARIS
Paris (75000)
2016 - 2017
Master journalisme presse écrite / web mention Bien
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel