Sophie LEGER

Entreprises
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Patent Manager
Juridique | Marnes-la-Coquette (92430)
2012 - maintenant
-
Cabinet EGYP (Ernest Gutmann - Yves Plasseraud S.A.S.)
- Patent Engineer
PARIS
2006 - 2012
-
Cabinet Grosset-Fournier & Demachy
- Patent Engineer
PARIS
2005 - 2006
-
CPA Software Solutions
- Intellectual property Consultant
Le Pecq (78230)
2005 - 2005
-
1) Univ. of Heidelberg; 2) MPI-CBG (Max Planck Institute of Mol. Cell Biol. and Gen.), Dresden
- Research in Developmental Biology and Neurobiology - Ph.D.
Allemagne
1997 - 2002
