Sophie PETITEAU
Sophie PETITEAU
MARSAC SUR L'ISLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Titulaire du BTS Esthétique Cosmétique.
Mes compétences :
Manager
Spa Manager
Entreprises
Beauty Success
- Conseillère de Vente Esthéticienne
MARSAC SUR L'ISLE
2015 - 2015
Resort Hotel et Spa Thalasso Pornic
- Esthéticienne Hydrothérapeute
2015 - 2015
Feel So Good
- Esthéticienne
2014 - 2015
Institut de Beauté C Naturel
- Esthéticienne
2013 - 2013
Formations
EFCE
Nantes
2011 - 2013
BTS Esthétique - Cosmétique
BTS
Lycée Privé St Joseph (Macheoul)
Macheoul
2007 - 2010
Baccalauréat
Littéraire
Réseau
Alain JOUANJAN
Beauté SÉLECTION
Celie VAUTE
Gérard MARTINEZ
Mc2g Soft LOGICIEL GESTION COMMERCIAL
Pascal FERDINANDE
Pascale VIRAYE
Roland GRACIOTTI
