Menu

Sophie PETITEAU

MARSAC SUR L&#39;ISLE

En résumé

Titulaire du BTS Esthétique Cosmétique.


Mes compétences :
Manager
Spa Manager

Entreprises

  • Beauty Success - Conseillère de Vente Esthéticienne

    MARSAC SUR L&#39;ISLE 2015 - 2015

  • Resort Hotel et Spa Thalasso Pornic - Esthéticienne Hydrothérapeute

    2015 - 2015

  • Feel So Good - Esthéticienne

    2014 - 2015

  • Institut de Beauté C Naturel - Esthéticienne

    2013 - 2013

Formations

  • EFCE

    Nantes 2011 - 2013 BTS Esthétique - Cosmétique

    BTS

  • Lycée Privé St Joseph (Macheoul)

    Macheoul 2007 - 2010 Baccalauréat

    Littéraire

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :