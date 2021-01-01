Retail
Sophie PINOT
Sophie PINOT
LES HERBIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bdo Atlantique
- Responsable de mission audit
LES HERBIERS
2017 - maintenant
Strego
- Responsable de mission audit
Angers
2012 - 2017
Cabinet SOFREC
- Responsable de mission audit et comptable
2010 - 2012
SOFIDEEC BAKER TILLY
- Collaboratrice comptable et audit
2009 - 2009
FID SAINT BARTH
- Collaboratrice comptable
2005 - 2008
Formations
IAE Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
1996 - 1996
CAAE
Université Du Maine
Le Mans
1989 - 1992
Maîtrise de droit privé général
Réseau
Bizeul EMILIE
Elise LEROY
Loïc BRANELLEC
Magalie MANON
Myriam LARREGAIN
Sandra BIDEGARAY