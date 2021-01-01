Sophie SÉGOUIN

Mes compétences :
3D (3ds Max)
Infographie (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign)
Adobe After Effects
Graphic design
Sketch
User experience
User interface design
Entreprises
THINGS.IS
- Interaction and Visual designer - Intern
2015 - 2015
Sebastien Company
- Designer - Intern
2013 - 2014
EAD Aerospace
- Stagiaire
Saint Lys2012 - 2012Réalisation de plaquettes web et print, création d'un produit avionable transportant des objets ayant pour but d'être présentés dans des salons professionnels, réorganisation du site web de l'entreprise.
Formations
Ecole De Design De Nantes Atlantique (Shanghai)
Shanghai2013 - 2015Master
The particularity of this Master was to spend two years in China, Shanghai, at Shanghai University. Through the different workshops and classes, I learned and improved about the follwing subjects:
- Anthropology
- Design in a chinese context
- Multicultural approach