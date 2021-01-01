Menu

Sophie SÉGOUIN

SHANGHAI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
3D (3ds Max)
Infographie (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign)
Adobe After Effects
Graphic design
Sketch
User experience
User interface design

Entreprises

  • THINGS.IS - Interaction and Visual designer - Intern

    2015 - 2015

  • Sebastien Company - Designer - Intern

    2013 - 2014

  • EAD Aerospace - Stagiaire

    Saint Lys 2012 - 2012 Réalisation de plaquettes web et print, création d'un produit avionable transportant des objets ayant pour but d'être présentés dans des salons professionnels, réorganisation du site web de l'entreprise.

Formations

  • Ecole De Design De Nantes Atlantique (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2013 - 2015 Master

    The particularity of this Master was to spend two years in China, Shanghai, at Shanghai University. Through the different workshops and classes, I learned and improved about the follwing subjects:
    - Anthropology
    - Design in a chinese context
    - Multicultural approach

  • Ecole De Design De Nantes Atlantique

    Nantes 2010 - 2013 Bachelor

