Soraya AMIL
Soraya AMIL
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Auchan Retail France
- Secretaire Commerciale
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2017 - 2017
Cache Cache
- Premiere Vendeuse/Adjointe
2013 - 2015
Formations
Greta Nicéphore Niepce
Chalon Sur Saone
2016 - 2017
Titre ASCOM
Lycée AlexAndré Dumaine
Macon
2007 - 2009
BEP Tertiaire
Lycée AlexAndré Dumaine
Macon
2007 - 2009
Réseau
Laurence MOTTIN
Séverine RENARD
