Sorel MUKOKO MASSAMBA (MUKOKO MASSAMBA)
Sorel MUKOKO MASSAMBA (MUKOKO MASSAMBA)
TCL LYON
Agent d'accueil
Lyon 03
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TCL LYON
- Agent d'accueil
Finance | Lyon 03
2021 - 2021
Accueillir le client et effectuer les opérations d'encaissement
Formations
Arkesys Lyon
Lyon 07
2021 - 2021
Informatique : Word, Excel et Powerpoint
Pas de contact professionnel