Menu

Soufiane BALIT

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DIGITAL STARZ - CEO (STATUT EIRL)

    2013 - maintenant - Gestion, accompagnement et développement sur tous les supports digitaux de la e-réputation de sportifs de haut-niveau et de personnalités du monde de la culture (cinéma, musique,..).
    - Définition et mise en oeuvre de stratégies de protection et de valorisation de l'image de marque.
    - Gestion des aspects communication de crise (badbuzz, ...)
    - Relations presse-relations publiques offline (presse, TV, Radio)
    - Évènementiel
    - Sponsoring
    - Media training

  • Total - ATTACHE DE PRESSE CORPORATE

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - 2013 Press officer, Corporate Communications, Total, Headquarters, Paris, France

    · Build a strong network of French journalists covering the oil and gas and energy sector.
    · Communicate regularly with the international media.
    · Manage information and interview requests from journalists.
    · Produce key message documents and Q&As on business-related issues (economy,
    finance, environment, social).
    · Write and issue press releases.
    · Develop media plans and advise senior management on communication issues.
    · Select suitable spokespeople and provide them with media training
    · Accompany senior management, including the Comex members and the CEO, in the
    countries where the Group operates. Organise and oversee their press interviews.
    · Organise press conference and press trips.
    · Crisis communication, including on-call duty

    Languages:
    · French: fluent
    · English: fluent
    · Spanish: intermediate

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau