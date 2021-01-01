Soufiane BALIT

2013 - maintenant- Gestion, accompagnement et développement sur tous les supports digitaux de la e-réputation de sportifs de haut-niveau et de personnalités du monde de la culture (cinéma, musique,..).
- Définition et mise en oeuvre de stratégies de protection et de valorisation de l'image de marque.
- Gestion des aspects communication de crise (badbuzz, ...)
- Relations presse-relations publiques offline (presse, TV, Radio)
- Évènementiel
- Sponsoring
- Media training
- ATTACHE DE PRESSE CORPORATE
COURBEVOIE2012 - 2013Press officer, Corporate Communications, Total, Headquarters, Paris, France
· Build a strong network of French journalists covering the oil and gas and energy sector.
· Communicate regularly with the international media.
· Manage information and interview requests from journalists.
· Produce key message documents and Q&As on business-related issues (economy,
finance, environment, social).
· Write and issue press releases.
· Develop media plans and advise senior management on communication issues.
· Select suitable spokespeople and provide them with media training
· Accompany senior management, including the Comex members and the CEO, in the
countries where the Group operates. Organise and oversee their press interviews.
· Organise press conference and press trips.
· Crisis communication, including on-call duty