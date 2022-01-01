Menu

Soufiane EL YASSI

Cergy Pontoise

En résumé

Mes compétences :
MBA

Entreprises

  • 3M - Sales specialist

    Cergy Pontoise 2013 - maintenant

  • JET ALU SA - RESPONSABLE EXPORT

    2010 - 2013 Élaborer la stratégie commerciale (Étude de marché, étude de la concurrence & benchmarking)
    Structurer le département commercial (Objectifs, indicateurs mensuels & trimestriels)
    Recrutement d’une force de vente
    Assurer la vente des produits au niveau national et international
    Suivi des commandes et recouvrement
    Prospection auprès des promoteurs et des maitres d’ouvrage
    Négocier les référencements annuels auprès des promoteurs et entreprises spécialisées
    Prescription auprès des architectes
    Installation des points de vente via des distributeurs agrées
    Établissement du budget prévisionnel annuel

  • 10RAJEB - RESPONSABLE EXPORT

    Casablanca 2009 - 2010 - ELABORER UNE STRATEGIE A L'EXPORT
    - SUIVI DES COMMANDES A L'INTERNATIONNAL
    - GESTION DU TRANSPORT
    - PARTICIPATION AUX FOIRES ET SALONS EN AFRIQUE
    - PROSPECTION DES MARCHES NORD AFRICAIN ET SUB-AHARIEN
    - FIDELISATION DE NOS DIFFERENTS DISTRIBUTEURS
    - ETABLISSEMENT DU BUDGET PREVISIONEL ANNUEL

  • ALEX MEDIA SERVICE QUEBEC - CHARGE D'AFFAIRE

    2008 - 2010 -PROSPECTER LES GMS ET ENTITES SPECIALISEES SUCEPTIBLES D'ETRE INTERRESSEES PAR NOS SERVICES.
    -NEGOCIATION DES CONTRATS
    -SUIVI COORDINATION DES EQUIPES LORS DE LA DISTRIBUTION DES CIRCULAIRES
    -DISTRIBUTION DES ZONES D'AFFECTATIONS
    -RECOUVREMENT
    -ETC...

Formations

  • Université Laval (Québec)

    Québec 2008 - 2010 MBA ADMINISTRATION DES AFFAIRE / EQUIS

  • Ecole Superieur De Gestion MSG (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2006 - 2008 MAITRISE EN SCIENCE DE GESTION

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :