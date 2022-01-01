Soufiane EL YASSI

-
3M
- Sales specialist
Cergy Pontoise
2013 - maintenant
JET ALU SA
- RESPONSABLE EXPORT
2010 - 2013
Élaborer la stratégie commerciale (Étude de marché, étude de la concurrence & benchmarking)
Structurer le département commercial (Objectifs, indicateurs mensuels & trimestriels)
Recrutement d’une force de vente
Assurer la vente des produits au niveau national et international
Suivi des commandes et recouvrement
Prospection auprès des promoteurs et des maitres d’ouvrage
Négocier les référencements annuels auprès des promoteurs et entreprises spécialisées
Prescription auprès des architectes
Installation des points de vente via des distributeurs agrées
Établissement du budget prévisionnel annuel
10RAJEB
- RESPONSABLE EXPORT
Casablanca
2009 - 2010
- ELABORER UNE STRATEGIE A L'EXPORT
- SUIVI DES COMMANDES A L'INTERNATIONNAL
- GESTION DU TRANSPORT
- PARTICIPATION AUX FOIRES ET SALONS EN AFRIQUE
- PROSPECTION DES MARCHES NORD AFRICAIN ET SUB-AHARIEN
- FIDELISATION DE NOS DIFFERENTS DISTRIBUTEURS
- ETABLISSEMENT DU BUDGET PREVISIONEL ANNUEL
ALEX MEDIA SERVICE QUEBEC
- CHARGE D'AFFAIRE
2008 - 2010
-PROSPECTER LES GMS ET ENTITES SPECIALISEES SUCEPTIBLES D'ETRE INTERRESSEES PAR NOS SERVICES.
-NEGOCIATION DES CONTRATS
-SUIVI COORDINATION DES EQUIPES LORS DE LA DISTRIBUTION DES CIRCULAIRES
-DISTRIBUTION DES ZONES D'AFFECTATIONS
-RECOUVREMENT
-ETC...