Souhaya LAHSEN ( LAHSEN)

Glad to see you on my profile



I am Souhaya LAHSEN, a state engineer from the National School of Applied Sciences of Oujda (ex: ENSAO), fresh and motivated to learn more & more about industrial engineering, transports and the Supply chain. I have held different experiences and positions in the automotive, gas and retail sectors over the last five years in multinational and local companies.



Being delighted to know about my modest professional career, please take a look at the description of my current and previous jobs.