Menu

Soukaina CHERRADI

Noisy-le-Grand

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Histoire D'or - Vendeuse

    Noisy-le-Grand 2018 - 2018

Formations

  • Lycée HéléneBouchet (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2015 - 2016

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel