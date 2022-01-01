Menu

Soukaina JOUICHATE

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
VMware
Personal Home Page
PeopleSoft
Oracle PL/SQL
shell scripting
XML
Workstation
VMware ESXi
UNIX
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Integration Services
SQL Server Analysis Services
SQL
PostgreSQL
PeopleSoft Human Capital Management
Oracle Applications
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft .NET Technology
MS-SQLServer 2008 R2
Lua
JavaScript
HTML
ETL
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • S2M - Project Engineer

    2017 - maintenant Prise en charge la conduite de projets , de l'expression du besoin jusqu'à l'accompagnement au changement et la mise en oeuvre.
     Analyse des spécifications et des besoins.
     Assistance et participation au développement des nouveaux modules de la plateforme Monétique SELECT System.
     Réalisation des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques détaillées.
     Conception, réalisation et rédaction des documents auprès des clients du projet.
     Assistance et participation à la recette

  • Prosodie - Capgemini - Ingénieur Etude et Développement Lead

    2016 - 2017 Gestion et conception de l'expérience SVI du client : (C/Unix – PL/SQL)
     Développement des solutions techniques optimales pour répondre aux besoins et aux exigences de l'entreprise du client.
     Création des reporting et des états d'avancement sur les projets suivis.
     Réalisation des spécifications et pré-requis d'installation en conformité avec le service vendu.
     Réalisation de la recette interne avant la livraison.
     Analyse et suivi des anomalies et des incidents conformément aux engagements clients.
     Gestion et formation des ressources, prévision de la demande et la planification des capacités.

  • Capgemini - Team Leader Testing

    SURESNES 2015 - 2016 Réalisation des activités relatives aux tests de Non Régression (TNR) - Client Essilor:
     Contribution à la préparation des campagnes de tests.
     Préparation des jeux de tests nécessaires à une campagne.
     Exécution des tests.
     Identification et création des defects associés.
     Réalisation de tâches annexes, à la demande, déclinées dans le fichier Excel joint.
     Gestion des plannings de l’équipe

  • Capgemini - Application Leader (PeopleSoft HCM)

    SURESNES 2014 - 2015 Fournir des services de conseil fonctionnel PeopleSoft en agissant comme expert en la matière et conduisant les clients à travers le cycle de développement des systèmes entiers (PL/SQL) - Client Essilor :
     Contribution à toutes les phases du projet, y compris ajustement / espace, la configuration et les tests.
     Configuration du système PeopleSoft pour répondre aux besoins d'affaires uniques de chaque client.
     Prise en charge du reporting (KPI)
     Participation au contrôle des activités et au respect des procédures de contrôle interne
     Support N3

  • Capgemini - Business Analyste Avant-vente

    SURESNES 2013 - 2014 Business Analyste Avant-vente au sein de Capgemini
    * Analyse des patrimoines applicatifs: Utilisation d'un outil interne LINKS.
    * Analyse des données et des mises à jour sur les indicateurs clés de performance.
    * Construction des tableaux de bord : chiffres clés récurrents et les analyser afin de proposer des plans
    d'actions.
    * Support aux équipes d'avant-vente.

  • Groupe CBI - Projet de fin d'étude

    2012 - 2012 Etude et mise en oeuvre d’une plateforme pour la virtualisation des postes de travail.
    Virtualisation VMware, stockage SAN/NAS, réseau LAN/WAN
     Assurer le bon fonctionnement des architectures en place.
     Concevoir et mettre en oeuvre les plateformes de virtualisation avec VMware.
     Assurer un suivi, monitoring et reporting des plateformes

  • GROUPE OFFICE CHERIFIEN DU PHOSPHATES (OCP) - Stage

    2011 - 2011 Conception et réalisation d’un module de gestion des prévisions de ventes autour de l’ERP Oracle Application : Business Intelligence. Suite Microsoft BI, SQL Server 2008 R2, PL/Sql
     Participation à la modélisation d’un Datawarehouse.
     Mise en oeuvre d’une solution Analysis Services.
     Création des solutions de transformation et d’intégration de données avec Integration Services.
     Création des rapports et utiliser les outils de gestion et d’administration de la solution Reporting Services.

  • Caisse Nationale de Sécurité Sociale - Stage

    2010 - 2010 La réalisation d’une application qui permet de mettre à jour la fiche signalétique d’un immatriculé assujettis au régime de la CNSS.

Formations

  • ENSEM Casablanca

    Casablanca 2009 - 2012 GENIE INFORMATIQUE

    Ingénieur d’état en Informatique à l’ENSEM (Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Electricité & de Mécanique)

