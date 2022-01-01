Soukaina MOTAMID

Mes compétences :

CCNA1

JAVA

SQL

Sql server 2008

Pl/sql

Lunix

Windows 7

Management

Asp.net

Dynamique

Analyse et Conception Orientées Objets

Analyse et conception de projets

budgets

XML

XAML

Windows Presentation Foundation

UML/OMT

UML UP V2.0

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle

MySQL

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Project

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft ASP.NET

Microsoft .NET Technology

Merise Methodology

Java Server Pages

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

IHMJ

HTML

Customer Relationship Management

Cascading Style Sheets

CCNA

C Programming Language

ADO

Marketing

Analyse

Reporting

Customer Service Management

quarterly Analysis

Customer Satisfaction

Marketing Management

Audit

Budgets & Budgeting

Advertising Campaigns

Management of quotations and relations

Sales and Marketing

Analysis

Teamwork

hiring management

AGILE method

Data Warehousing

Distributed Computing