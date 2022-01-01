Menu

Soukaina MOTAMID

Nice

En résumé

Mes compétences :
CCNA1
JAVA
SQL
Sql server 2008
Pl/sql
Lunix
Windows 7
Management
Asp.net
Dynamique
Analyse et Conception Orientées Objets
Analyse et conception de projets
budgets
XML
XAML
Windows Presentation Foundation
UML/OMT
UML UP V2.0
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Project
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft ASP.NET
Microsoft .NET Technology
Merise Methodology
Java Server Pages
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
IHMJ
HTML
Customer Relationship Management
Cascading Style Sheets
CCNA
C Programming Language
ADO
Marketing
Analyse
Reporting
Customer Service Management
quarterly Analysis
Customer Satisfaction
Marketing Management
Audit
Budgets & Budgeting
Advertising Campaigns
Management of quotations and relations
Sales and Marketing
Analysis
Teamwork
hiring management
AGILE method
Data Warehousing
Distributed Computing

Entreprises

  • Dufry - Attachée Marketing

    Nice 2011 - 2017 Production of reports monthly, quarterly Analysis of the competition, Sales data, Stock, SMN, IRPC bord.
    draw up the weekly reports between the shop and the category manager concerning price changes, gifts and challenges.
    Customer Service Management: Claim, Customer Satisfaction, Voucher and Refunds.
    Correspondence with shops, suppliers, printer and the high authorizations for the preparation of badges, installation of advertising at the place of sale (PLV).
    Correspondence with category managers and warehouse concerning the products.
    Supervising the teams shops remotely, pass the necessary information to the managers for the smooth running of the promotions (stock, OOS, pending, load of products).
    draw up the weekly reports between the shop and the category manager concerning price changes, gifts and challenges.
    Elaboration and steering of marketing plans and budgets.
    Participation in choosing decorations, verification of artworks, prices with HQ or division and Category managers.
    Implementation of a yearly communication plan.
    Management of quotations and relations with printers and suppliers: invoice, invoice proforma, delivery note.
    Shooting preparations for the implementation of the advertising campaign (decorations, research, etc.) and send it to the Division or HQ.
    Order processing of point-of-sale Measurement; Location locating; Communication of measures / poster space to the artistic and creative department; Transfer of executable to the printer; Validation of screenshots and BATs on appropriate media; Followed by printing and fabrication advertising and store materials on time and control of the distribution of deliveries to the different outlets.
    Managing store openings through preparation, monitoring and implementation, (elaborate the plan and the zoning of store, determine the quantities of materials, preparing implementation files and implement).
    Verify the proper respect of the identity of the brand during visits (audits and recalibrations, checklist

  • BettyCallMarketing - Call center agent

    2010 - 2010 summer job: Call center agent at BettyCallMarketing: sales and marketing.

  • Betty Call Marketing - Télé-marketer

    2010 - 2010 La vente et marketing et produits photovoltaïque

  • Office national de l'electricité et de l'eau potable - Branche Electricité - Stage de fin d’études

    2010 - 2010 Développement d’une application de gestion DATA des succursales ONEE

  • WAFA ASSURANCE Hay El - Stage

    2009 - 2010 TRAINING

  • Wafa Assurance - Stage

    casablanca 2009 - 2010 Stage d’apprentissage

Formations

  • Groupe ISCAE (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2018 - maintenant Mastère Spécialisé en Marketing

  • The Faculty Of Science And Technology (Settat)

    Settat 2011 - 2013 Masters Degree

    Professional Master's Degree in Computer Science Applied to the Management of Enterprises in

  • Université Hassane I Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2010 - 2013 MASTER

    en Méthodes Informatique Appliquées à la Gestion des Entreprises à la Faculté de Sciences et Techniques à SETTAT (MIAGE). ;

  • The Faculty Of Science And Technology (Settat)

    Settat 2010 - 2011 Professional license in Engineering Design, Analysis and Development of dynamic applications within the Faculty of Science and Technology

  • ISTA NTIC 2 SM (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - 2011 TS en developpement informatique

  • Oum El Banine (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2005 - 2008 baccaleaureat

Réseau