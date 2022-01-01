Soukaina MOTAMID

-
Dufry
- Attachée Marketing
Nice
2011 - 2017
Production of reports monthly, quarterly Analysis of the competition, Sales data, Stock, SMN, IRPC bord.
draw up the weekly reports between the shop and the category manager concerning price changes, gifts and challenges.
Customer Service Management: Claim, Customer Satisfaction, Voucher and Refunds.
Correspondence with shops, suppliers, printer and the high authorizations for the preparation of badges, installation of advertising at the place of sale (PLV).
Correspondence with category managers and warehouse concerning the products.
Supervising the teams shops remotely, pass the necessary information to the managers for the smooth running of the promotions (stock, OOS, pending, load of products).
draw up the weekly reports between the shop and the category manager concerning price changes, gifts and challenges.
Elaboration and steering of marketing plans and budgets.
Participation in choosing decorations, verification of artworks, prices with HQ or division and Category managers.
Implementation of a yearly communication plan.
Management of quotations and relations with printers and suppliers: invoice, invoice proforma, delivery note.
Shooting preparations for the implementation of the advertising campaign (decorations, research, etc.) and send it to the Division or HQ.
Order processing of point-of-sale Measurement; Location locating; Communication of measures / poster space to the artistic and creative department; Transfer of executable to the printer; Validation of screenshots and BATs on appropriate media; Followed by printing and fabrication advertising and store materials on time and control of the distribution of deliveries to the different outlets.
Managing store openings through preparation, monitoring and implementation, (elaborate the plan and the zoning of store, determine the quantities of materials, preparing implementation files and implement).
Verify the proper respect of the identity of the brand during visits (audits and recalibrations, checklist
-
-
-
BettyCallMarketing
- Call center agent
2010 - 2010
summer job: Call center agent at BettyCallMarketing: sales and marketing.
-
-
Betty Call Marketing
- Télé-marketer
2010 - 2010
La vente et marketing et produits photovoltaïque
-
Office national de l'electricité et de l'eau potable - Branche Electricité
- Stage de fin d’études
2010 - 2010
Développement d’une application de gestion DATA des succursales ONEE
-
Electricity and Drinking Water ONEE.
- Stage
2010 - 2010
-
-
WAFA ASSURANCE Hay El
- Stage
2009 - 2010
TRAINING
-
Wafa Assurance
- Stage
casablanca
2009 - 2010
Stage d’apprentissage
-
