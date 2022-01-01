Soukaina MOUSSAOUI

Artscience Labs
- Artscience Prize 2013/2014, "Energy of the future"
2013 - 2014- Participated to the "Artscience Prize" with a team of two enigneering students and two design students.
- Developed "AUra", a humanitarian and innovative project whose aim is to provide rural areas in India with electricity thanks to a system which processes human waste.
Suez Environnement
- Research projet on Forward Osmosis Water desalination
PARIS LA DEFENSE2012 - 2013- Invistigated the economic viability of forward osmosis water desalination
- Tackled the technical limits of the process of foward osmosis desalination
- Worked with a five-person team on developing laboratory test procedures for forward osmosis water desalination
4B Confection
- Quality control summer internship
2012 - 2012Worked in a 5-person quality control team in the Manufacturing Departmen