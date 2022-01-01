Menu

Soukaina MOUSSAOUI

PARIS

  • Artscience Labs - Artscience Prize 2013/2014, "Energy of the future"

    2013 - 2014 - Participated to the "Artscience Prize" with a team of two enigneering students and two design students.
    - Developed "AUra", a humanitarian and innovative project whose aim is to provide rural areas in India with electricity thanks to a system which processes human waste.

  • Suez Environnement - Research projet on Forward Osmosis Water desalination

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2012 - 2013 - Invistigated the economic viability of forward osmosis water desalination
    - Tackled the technical limits of the process of foward osmosis desalination
    - Worked with a five-person team on developing laboratory test procedures for forward osmosis water desalination

  • 4B Confection - Quality control summer internship

    2012 - 2012 Worked in a 5-person quality control team in the Manufacturing Departmen

