Hello ,



I am Soukaina OUHAMOU, engineer in energetic engineering, graduated from the Faculty of Sciences and Techniques of Beni Mellal (FST) and currently I am actively looking for job opportunity or a pre-employment internship.



Motivated, serious and available, I will be delighted to bring you my skills during my studies, namely my technical skills, allied to my sense of organization and my relationship skill



My profil will give you more information about my professional experiences and my training course, I remain at your disposal for any additional information or possible interview.



Mes compétences :

Electronique de puissance

Construction mécanique

RDM

Management de la qualité

Management de l'innovation

Organisation et gestion des projets

Maintenance industrielle

Mécanique des fluides

Efficacité énergétique

Génie climatique

Froid industriel

Machines thermiques

Energie éolienne

Photovoltaïque

Système thermique solaire

Adobe Photoshop

Dialux

MATLAB

Pvsyst

Ansys Fluent

AutoCAD

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Word