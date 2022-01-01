Hello ,
I am Soukaina OUHAMOU, engineer in energetic engineering, graduated from the Faculty of Sciences and Techniques of Beni Mellal (FST) and currently I am actively looking for job opportunity or a pre-employment internship.
Motivated, serious and available, I will be delighted to bring you my skills during my studies, namely my technical skills, allied to my sense of organization and my relationship skill
My profil will give you more information about my professional experiences and my training course, I remain at your disposal for any additional information or possible interview.
Mes compétences :
Electronique de puissance
Construction mécanique
RDM
Management de la qualité
Management de l'innovation
Organisation et gestion des projets
Maintenance industrielle
Mécanique des fluides
Efficacité énergétique
Génie climatique
Froid industriel
Machines thermiques
Energie éolienne
Photovoltaïque
Système thermique solaire
Adobe Photoshop
Dialux
MATLAB
Pvsyst
Ansys Fluent
AutoCAD
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word