Soukaina OUHAMOU

En résumé

Hello ,

I am Soukaina OUHAMOU, engineer in energetic engineering, graduated from the Faculty of Sciences and Techniques of Beni Mellal (FST) and currently I am actively looking for job opportunity or a pre-employment internship.

Motivated, serious and available, I will be delighted to bring you my skills during my studies, namely my technical skills, allied to my sense of organization and my relationship skill

My profil will give you more information about my professional experiences and my training course, I remain at your disposal for any additional information or possible interview.

Mes compétences :
Electronique de puissance
Construction mécanique
RDM
Management de la qualité
Management de l'innovation
Organisation et gestion des projets
Maintenance industrielle
Mécanique des fluides
Efficacité énergétique
Génie climatique
Froid industriel
Machines thermiques
Energie éolienne
Photovoltaïque
Système thermique solaire
Adobe Photoshop
Dialux
MATLAB
Pvsyst
Ansys Fluent
AutoCAD
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • OMAIT Engineering - STAGE PFE

    2018 - 2018 -Energetic dimensioning of cold slaughterhouse rooms (Calculation of refrigeration balance, choice of refrigeration equipment)
    - Design of a solar water heating system with an electric auxiliary system / gas boiler (Establishment of NDC and hydraulic diagram on Autocad)
    -Establishment of a refrigeration equipment plan on AUTOCAD
    - Design of piping for refrigeration plants
    - HVAC ( Heating, Ventilation and air conditionning systems)
    - Writing technical summery reports

  • CIMENT DU MAROC - Stage ingénieur

    2017 - 2017 -Etablissement du bilan thermique et aéraulique du refroidisseur à Clinker et optimisation de la consommation
    énergétique de l’atelier cuisson
    -Recherche et analyse des causes et proposition des solutions d’amélioration à l’aide d’un diagramme d’Ishikawa
    -Etude sur la politique du triple au sein de la cimenterie.

  • Ocp Group - Stage de formation

    casablanca 2016 - 2016 -Establishment of the HP and BP steam production process and the electrical energy at the thermal power station
    -Principle of a Turbo alternateurs group
    -Calculating balance boiler gas
    -Study of the corrective and preventive maintenance of the GTA (SWOT Analysis, TDPC method)
    -Failure analysis (Kaizen standard method)

Formations

  • REUNET (Beni Mellal (Maroc))

    Beni Mellal (Maroc) 2017 - 2017 Certified Training by Renewable Energy University Network

    -Irrigation system ;
    Photovoltaic sizing
    - Sizing and selection of pumps and all components of the hydraulic circuit (sealing, piping, valves, fittings).

  • Université Soultane Moulay Slimane FST Beni Mellal (Béni Mellal)

    Béni Mellal 2014 - 2018 ingénieur d'état en Energétique

    The Energetic Engineering Program trains engineers able to intervene in the various fields of the energetics as well for the control of the energetic systems as the optimization of the performances of the machines; and having solid bases in the field of industrial refrigeration, air conditioning, and renewable energies.
    - Participation in competitions at national level
    - Active member of the club

  • EST Safi (Safi)

    Safi 2012 - 2014 diplôme universitaire et technologie

    - Design and construction of an obstacle detection robot and line follower using the Arduino board.
    - Active member of the student office (BDE) .

  • Lycée Technique Alkhawarizmi De Safi (Safi)

    Safi 2011 - 2012 Baccalauréat

