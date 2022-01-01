Soulaimane AMRI

Strategy-Driven and Results-Oriented, I'm a marketing and communication specialist. Through my business FORCINET (www.forcinet.ma) , I 'm seeking to provide companies and individuals with innovative services.



Please feel free to get in touch with me for any need or intervention in the following areas:

- Digital strategy audit

- Online reputation management

- eCustomer Relationship Management (eCRM)

- Community management

- Online brand management

- Web design



Email: soulaimaneamri.business@gmail.com / contact@forcinet.ma



Mes compétences :

Marketing B2B

Gestion de la relation client

Commerce international

Marketing stratégique

Gestion de projet

Développement commercial

Marketing opérationnel

Business development

Community management

Gestion de la réputation

E-reputation

Communication

Communication online