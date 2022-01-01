Menu

Soulaimane AMRI

RABAT

En résumé

Strategy-Driven and Results-Oriented, I'm a marketing and communication specialist. Through my business FORCINET (www.forcinet.ma) , I 'm seeking to provide companies and individuals with innovative services.

Please feel free to get in touch with me for any need or intervention in the following areas:
- Digital strategy audit
- Online reputation management
- eCustomer Relationship Management (eCRM)
- Community management
- Online brand management
- Web design

Email: soulaimaneamri.business@gmail.com / contact@forcinet.ma

Mes compétences :
Marketing B2B
Gestion de la relation client
Commerce international
Marketing stratégique
Gestion de projet
Développement commercial
Marketing opérationnel
Business development
Community management
Gestion de la réputation
E-reputation
Communication
Communication online

Entreprises

  • FORCINET - Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

    2015 - maintenant FORCINET is an international communication and marketing company based in Morocco.

    Its team's expertise in marketing, communication, sales and information technologies (IT) allow to deliver innovative services in the following areas:

    - Consulting in Digital Strategy
    - Online Reputation Management
    - Online Customer Relationship Management (eCRM)
    - Online Brand Management
    - Community Management
    - Web Development

    www.forcinet.ma / www.forcinet.com - Email: contact@focinet.ma

  • Image & Stratégie - Consultant Marketing et Communication

    2014 - 2015 Freelance mission to lead the business development strategy of the Global Management Challenge Morocco.

  • Orange International Carriers - Intern Customer Offer Manager

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Working with international multi-functional teams such as the technical experts, the marketing team, the product managers and the account managers, my missions as Presales Manager consist on:

    • Qualifying the needs of international Wholesale prospects and customers;
    • Collaborating with the technical experts to achieve the Feasibility Studies of the customer requirements;
    • Elaborating a tailored offering, in compliance with Marketing team and Product Managers, for a range product portfolios related to Transmission, IPx, VoIP, SS7, Roaming, Mobile Data, Satellite, 2G, 3G, LTE ...;
    • Defining the pricing proposals of the Wholesale solutions;
    • Assisting the Account Managers in the commercialization process.

  • Poste Maroc - PFE Chef de Produit E-Commerce Intelligence

    Rabat 2013 - 2013 Mise en place d’une plateforme E-Commerce Multi-Vendeurs intégrant un système décisionnel : « E-Commerce Intelligence (ECI) »

    Missions accomplies:

    • Réalisation de la solution à la base des outils :
    - Magento Community Edition
    - IBM WebSphere Commerce
    - Talend (ETL)
    - JPivot et Saiku-Analytics (analyse OLAP)
    - Pentaho Report Designer (Reporting décisionnel)

    • Préparation des fiches technico-commerciales (Packaging, Pricing) des produits de la Poste Numérique (www.postenumerique.ma):
    - Barid eShop: Solution clé en main de commerce électronique
    - Barid eSign: offre de signature électronique
    - Barid eBox: offre de messagerie électronique pour les entreprises

    • Participation à la définition de la stratégie marketing et aux processus de commercialisation des produits de la Poste Numérique.

    • Élaboration du plan stratégique de communication du projet eShop.

    • Rédaction des documents d’expression du besoin et définition des roadmaps des produits de la Poste Numérique.

  • Bank Al-Maghrib - Stagiaire Ingénieur Système d'Information

    Rabat 2012 - 2012 Mise en œuvre d’une solution e-Boutique pour la COCEBAM, déployée à travers le Self-Service sous l’ERP Oracle : Oracle E-Business Suite.
    • Recueil des besoins fonctionnels de la COCEBAM
    • Identification des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques pour la solution e-Boutique.
    • Implémentation du module dans Oracle EBS à la base des outils :
    Base de données : Oracle 11g ; Outil de développement rapide : Oracle Application Express (Oracle APEX) ; Langages de développement : PL/SQL - HTML, CSS.

  • SICOTEL Communications - Stagiaire Ingénieur en Informatique et Télécommunications

    2011 - 2011 Développement d’une application qui génère les graphes des SNRs récupérés par le protocole SNMP.
    • Analyse de la structure organisationnelle de SICOTEL Communications ;
    • Etude bibliographique sur les technologies déployées par SICOTEL Communications : PMP et WiMAX ;
    • Mise en œuvre de l’application sur la base des outils : Langage JAVA - JFreeChart API - JDBC – PostgreSQL – Eclipse

Formations

  • Companieros

    2.0 2013 - 2014 Label Manager Egalité Professionnelle Hommes-Femmes

  • TELECOM BRETAGNE (ENST)

    Rennes 2013 - 2014 Mastère Spécialisé Ingénieur d'Affaires Européen

    http://www.telecom-bretagne.eu/formations/masteres_specialises/ingenieur_d_affaires_europeen/
    - Développement commercial
    - Marketing des services
    - Commerce International
    - Ingénierie financière
    - Stratégie d'entreprise
    - Gestion des risques

  • Institut National Des Postes Et Telecommunications

    Rabat 2012 - 2013 Ingénieur d'Etat en Télécommunications et Nouvelles Technologies de l'Information

    - Ingénierie d'Affaires
    - Marketing, Stratégie et Finance
    - Système d'Information: ERP, SI Décisionnel, CRM
    - Droit des Télécommunications

  • Institut National Des Postes Et Telecommunications

    Rabat 2011 - 2012 Elève Ingénieur en Télécommunications et Nouvelles Technologies de l'information

    - Ingénierie d'affaires
    - Gestion de projets
    - Business Intelligence
    - Management des Systèmes d'Information
    - Réseaux et Télécommunications

  • Institut National Des Postes Et Telecommunications (Rabat)

    Rabat 2010 - 2011 Elève ingénieur d'Etat en Informatique, Réseaux et Télécommunications

    - Informatique
    - Réseaux et Télécommunications
    - Electronique
    - Gestion

  • Classes Préparatoires Aux Grandes Ecoles À Moulay Youssef (Rabat)

    Rabat 2008 - 2010 Concours National Commun

    Mathématiques - Physique (MP) - classement 470/4000

  • Lycée Moulay Youssef (Rabat)

    Rabat 2007 - 2008 Baccalauréat

    Sciences Mathématiques "B" - Mention Bien

  • Collège Royal Préparatoire Aux Techniques Aéronautiques - CRPTA/ERA- (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2005 - 2007 Sciences Mathématiques

Réseau