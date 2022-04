I’m BI consulting specialist with a 7 years experience in deferent sectors: Telecommunication, Product and Public administration.



KEY STRENGTHS:

- Good knowledge in Business Intelligence (BI)

- Experience on various BI Softwares such as SAS, Informatica and BO.



Specialties

- SAS (Platform V9) : DIS, WRS, SMC, OLAP, Portal, SASBASE, SASMACRO



- SAS MA (Marketing Automation)



- Business Object XI, BODI



- Informatica V7/V8



Mes compétences :

Business Intelligence

SAS

Informatica

Business Objects