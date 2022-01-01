Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Souley COULBY
Ajouter
Souley COULBY
BAMAKO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Manutention Africaine Mali
- Mecanique
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Centre Pere (Bamako)
Bamako
2002 - 2005
CAP
Machinisme agricole - admit en examen avec mention très bien
Réseau
Abdramane NIANGALY
Aimé DJALA KALONJI
Bayo COULIBALY
Bernard TABIO
Hyacinthe Israel KONAN
Kone MOUSSA
Lessia Hugues Paterne BAH
Maurice KRAMO
Sady KOURÉKAMA
Traore MAMY