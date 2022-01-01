Souleye NDIAYE

-
MONEY EXPRESS
- Project Manager
2013 - 2014
Responsibilities and Achievements
Project Manager
* Manages and discuss with other developers on-going projects ;
* Establish plans for modeling and project development ;
* Develop test plans and deployment project ;
* Implementation of a RESTful web services with Ecobank ;
* Implementation of a ZEND Soap web services for Money Express ;
* Implementation of a web Application Transfer Online for Ecobank ;
* Implementation of a transfer service (Called NIBSS) from account to accounts between banks with Ecobank
* Discussed with clients and assessed their requirements pertaining to the web design
* Communicated with team's developers to get the data needed for development.
* Interacted with the design/development teams in order to integrate front-end design with back-end technology.
* Developed both entire applications components and individual application
* Designed, developed, troubleshoot/debug and implemented software code for website components
* Created and developed new user interfaces for the clients to enable better sharing of the data
* Developed PHP applications as per the demands and requirements of the clients and the organization
* Made recommendations to the clients about the necessary up gradations needed on the existing web portal
* Enabled external user to share accurate information from the firms web portal
* Monitored the recently developed as well as the already existing web applications and enabled software testing to ensure their successful working
* Documented and maintained reports of all the coding and testing done, presented it to the clients
* Building PHP websites using PHP based frameworks. ;
* Planning and conducting cross-browser usability testing against W3C.
* Testing and validating work produced as part of the development process.
* Developing advanced database driven websites & systems including eCommerce.
* Back end development and maintenance of websites using PHP and MySQL.
* Developing compatible User Interface functionality using jQuery & other libraries.
* Developing web applications using MySQL, PHP, ASP.NET & other programming tools.
* Working in a data analyst role and with business intelligence applications.
* Documenting features, technical specifications & infrastructure requirements.
* Working with a multi-disciplinary team to convert business needs into technical specifications.
* Normalized database tables and performed extensive query optimization.
* Cleaned up and rewrote front end HTML and CSS to meet validation requirements.
* Maintained 24/7 high volume availability demands using open source tools such as windows,Linux, Apache, PHP, and MySQL. ;
* Played a key role in guiding the company's marketing strategy and overall direction, which lead to its significant market share and successful buyout.
* Devised methods aimed at user retention and increasing customer transactions that increased company's bottom line dramatically.
* Devised and implemented a competitive pricing and promotion strategy that resulted in an increasing client base.
* Built and programmed intelligent features into the site aimed at maximizing the site's effectiveness, usefulness and keeping abusive elements at bay.
* Strategically planned and programmed applications that collected business minded intelligence and helped to better manage the site.
* Included technical setup and configuration, thorough documentation and an extended technical support contract.
* Perform web development, template development, testing, debugging, integration, documentation, and deployment in accordance with industry best practices and specific internal procedures and standards.
* Contribute to task identification and work effort estimates for development and maintenance activities.
* Participate in the analysis, definition, and scoping of efficient, cost effective application solutions.
* Consistently meet or exceed project deadlines. ;
* Work with internal departments to provide associated deliverables required for the successful completion of development assignments (e.g. business development, web designers, enduser training).
* Work with other internal technical teams to architect scalable solutions.
* Research new technologies; provide ideas for technical or workflow / process improvements.
* Perform related duties or requested.
-
SENCAD
- PHP Programmer
2012 - 2013
Responsibilities and Achievements
* Create and share a class diagram, sequence diagram, or any UML model to show a design view, process view, component view, deployment view, or use case view and building Class Object and methods
Project: Inventory system Albums:
A simple inventory system albums (selling to members) to display which albums we own. The main page will list our collection and allow the admin to add, edit and delete CDs, allow members to comment as blog comment or a forum thread on each CD.
* Worked on Zend FrameWork Model-View-Controller(MVC) application architecture ;
* Understand database design and query optimization ;
* List of albums: This will display the list of albums and provide links to edit and delete them. Also, a link to enable adding new albums will be provided. ;
* Set up such modular structure as well as applying familiar concepts, such as layout and ACL
* Creating a template and distributing it across the application using zend_layout to deal with the problem of repetitive HTML. Use existing, and create my own, view helpers to solve more complex HTML problems such as consistency and compliance with standards
* Grap JSON output with a response JavaScript function and put the variables in their right places on the page
* Assertions allow fine grained access control using Zend_Acl to helps us accomplish a per-user based set of permissions
* Add new album: This page will provide a form for adding a new album. ;
* Edit album: This page will provide a form for editing an album. ;
* Delete album: This page will confirm that we want to delete an album and then delete it. ;
* Avoid writing a datamappers and putting together a small set DataMapper classes
* Putting a layout model classes in order to read data from the database and transpose it to a processable format
-
MONEY EXPRESS
- Ingenieur developeur PHP,JAVA
2008 - 2012
Responsibilities and Achievements
