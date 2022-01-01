Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Souleymane COULIBALY
Ajouter
Souleymane COULIBALY
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COBAGEC
- Technicien genie civil
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Groupe Loko (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2009 - 2011
BTS
Lycée Scientifique De Yamoussoukro (Yamoussoukro)
Yamoussoukro
2006 - 2009
BAC C
Réseau
Alain NZI
Blaise Daniel BODOU
Frédérick VAZ FERNANDES
Guede ZADI NORBERT
Kassim CISSE
Kristian KONAN
Miwogui Raymond KONÉ
Pondin Lacina KOULIBALY
Serge DIBI