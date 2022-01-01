Retail
Souleymane FAYE
Souleymane FAYE
ZIGUINCHOR
En résumé
Comptable
Entreprises
Bfc cabinet comptale
- Comptable
2008 - 2008
INSTITUT SANTE SERVICES
- COMPTABLE
2008 - maintenant
DIPROM
- Comptable
ST VIAUD
2006 - 2006
Formations
Itecom (Dakar)
Dakar
2004 - 2006
DTS
Lycée Commercial El Hadj Abdoulaye NIASS LAN (Kaolack)
Kaolack
2000 - 2003
BAC G
CEM TATAGUINE (Tattaguine)
Tattaguine
1997 - 2000
Bfem
Réseau
Abdoulaye GAYE
Alexandre Varenag KIOSSEYAN
Jeremie ATLANI
Khadim NIANG
Koty SOW
Mamadou DIOUF
Momar DIONGUE
Ndeye Sala LO
Theodore Adrien SENE