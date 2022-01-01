Menu

Souleymane FAYE

ZIGUINCHOR

En résumé

Comptable

Entreprises

  • Bfc cabinet comptale - Comptable

    2008 - 2008

  • INSTITUT SANTE SERVICES - COMPTABLE

    2008 - maintenant

  • DIPROM - Comptable

    ST VIAUD 2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Itecom (Dakar)

    Dakar 2004 - 2006 DTS

  • Lycée Commercial El Hadj Abdoulaye NIASS LAN (Kaolack)

    Kaolack 2000 - 2003 BAC G

  • CEM TATAGUINE (Tattaguine)

    Tattaguine 1997 - 2000 Bfem

Réseau