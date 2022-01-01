Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Souleymane OUEDRAOGO
Ajouter
Souleymane OUEDRAOGO
NEW JERSEY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Prospection
Direct sales
Clientele follow up
Entreprises
National Lottery of Burkina faso
- Intern
2011 - maintenant
Airtel (Burkina faso)
- PRESTATAIRE
2010 - 2010
Joy Design (publicitor), Burkina Faso
- Commercial
2009 - 2010
Bank International Trade for the Industry and the Agriculture of Burkina
- Intern
2009 - 2009
WATAM KAIZER Burkina Faso
- Intern
2009 - 2009
Formations
Spanish American Institute (New York)
New York
2013 - 2013
Esl
African Institute Of Management ( IAM-OUAGA ) (Ouagadougou)
Ouagadougou
2008 - 2009
License
Réseau
Cofidis SA
Olivier FOROGO
Romaric OUEDRAOGO
Salif Abdoul Aziz SIMPORE