Menu

Soulier MATHIEU

BONDY

En résumé

Dynamique, investi, sociable

Entreprises

  • Darty - Vendeur

    BONDY 2012 - 2012 Intérimaire formation interne B-box Internet téléphonie système hi-fi conseil client réserve encaissement (Octobre 2012 stage dans la même enseigne )

  • Epide - V.I

    Malakoff 2012 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau