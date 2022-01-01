Menu

Soumaia PEACE

MARRAKESH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Infographie

Entreprises

  • travel booking - Infographiste

    2015 - maintenant

  • LAMALIF DIFFUSION - Infographiste

    2011 - 2014

  • Techno edition - Responsable administratif

    2007 - 2010

Formations

  • Architec (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2009 - 2011 Infographiste

    Infographie

Réseau