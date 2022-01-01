Menu

Soumaya ARBI AOUDA

ALGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management: Conduct of construction sites
Civil engineering: Design and dimensioning of conc
Environment: Networks sanitation -AEP-gas -Drainag
Ms Project / Primavira / Autocad / Tekla / Sap / R

Entreprises

  • HYUNSON ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION - HYENCO SPA - CIVIL ENGINEER

    2016 - maintenant • Study and realization of the electrical stations and posts in the south of Algeria

  • ALSTOM TRAMWAY OF ALGIERS - CIVIL ENGINEER

    2013 - 2016 • Design and produce civil engineering plans
    • Prepare the sanitation plans, AEP, gas and single-path
    • Establish As-built sanitation plans
    • Study of tramway stations and substations

  • Compagnie Grands Travaux Pétroliers GTP – Alger - CIVIL ENGINEER

    2008 - 2013 Head of civil engineering department
    • Design and produce civil and structural engineering Metallic plans
    • On site monitor and control at national level
    • Manipulate Sap, Robot, Autocad and Tekla software for data processing
    • Participate in site meetings along with customers

  • Construction Company MMCGC - Algiers - Construction engineer

    2007 - 2008 • On-site project management
    • Participation in weekly work meetings (progress of work)

  • SNC MOKABLI-Kolea Metal Structural Design and Manufacturing Company - STEEL ENGINEER

    2007 - 2007 • Design and production of structural steel plans
    • On-site monitoring and control
    • Manipulate software sap, robot, and Bocad for data processing
    • Participate in site meetings along with customers

  • Architecture and Civil Engineering Company Kolea - CIVIL ENGINEER

    2005 - 2007 • Design and produce civil engineering plans
    • On-site monitoring and control
    • Manipulate Sap and Autocad software for data processing
    • Participate in site meetings along with customers

Formations

