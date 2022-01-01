Soumaya ARBI AOUDA

Mes compétences :
Management: Conduct of construction sites
Civil engineering: Design and dimensioning of conc
Environment: Networks sanitation -AEP-gas -Drainag
Ms Project / Primavira / Autocad / Tekla / Sap / R
Entreprises
HYUNSON ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION - HYENCO SPA
- CIVIL ENGINEER
2016 - maintenant• Study and realization of the electrical stations and posts in the south of Algeria
ALSTOM TRAMWAY OF ALGIERS
- CIVIL ENGINEER
2013 - 2016• Design and produce civil engineering plans
• Prepare the sanitation plans, AEP, gas and single-path
• Establish As-built sanitation plans
• Study of tramway stations and substations
Compagnie Grands Travaux Pétroliers GTP – Alger
- CIVIL ENGINEER
2008 - 2013Head of civil engineering department
• Design and produce civil and structural engineering Metallic plans
• On site monitor and control at national level
• Manipulate Sap, Robot, Autocad and Tekla software for data processing
• Participate in site meetings along with customers
Construction Company MMCGC - Algiers
- Construction engineer
2007 - 2008• On-site project management
• Participation in weekly work meetings (progress of work)
SNC MOKABLI-Kolea Metal Structural Design and Manufacturing Company
- STEEL ENGINEER
2007 - 2007• Design and production of structural steel plans
• On-site monitoring and control
• Manipulate software sap, robot, and Bocad for data processing
• Participate in site meetings along with customers
Architecture and Civil Engineering Company Kolea
- CIVIL ENGINEER
2005 - 2007• Design and produce civil engineering plans
• On-site monitoring and control
• Manipulate Sap and Autocad software for data processing
• Participate in site meetings along with customers