Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Soumaya SOULA
Ajouter
Soumaya SOULA
GABES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Suivi des contrats commerciaux
Entreprises
GCT
- Technicien Superieur
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Fsg (Gabès)
Gabès
2005 - 2010
Réseau
Aymen JRADI
Kamel LAMAMI
Kamel LAMAMI RADHOUANI
Marwa JEBRI
Mokhtar BAHRI
Nabila YANES
Rami GRIOUI