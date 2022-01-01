Menu

Soumia AIT M'HAND

Dear Madam,Sir,

I allow myself to apply to your job offers your company .

As a Master degree graduated in marketing with 5 years of experience abroad in partnership development and Marketing (U.S.A,England) I have always been passionated by this function which is constantly mooving thanks to new tools and innovative way of promoting.

Having a 2 years experience in partnership development in U.S.A and France in Automotive Area and also 1 year in Marketing for building and Hosting area.

I am very flexible ,dynamique,creative and last but not least ready to explore new environment!

Please find attached my application to your job offer, do not hesitate to contact me for further information.

I am looking forward hearing from you.

Best Regards,
Miss AIT M'HAND
+33666551483

Entreprises

  • FAURECIA - Chargée de développement de Partenariat Innovation Région Nord Amérique

    2015 - 2017

  • MPC Design - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2014 Chargée de Marketing Multi-canal/ Marketing Opérationnel.

  • MERCURE HOTEL - Assistante Manager service Bien être

    2013 - 2014 MERCURE HOTEL, SOUTHMARSTON, Aisance

    relationnelle/Négociation

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce D'Amiens E.S.C. (Amiens)

    Amiens 2012 - 2015 Master 2

  • IUT (Lens)

    Lens 2008 - 2012 LICENCE

    en Commercialisation de Biens et Services inter-entreprise et un Dut Technique de Commercialisation, IUT de Lens.

