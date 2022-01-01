Soumia AIT M'HAND

Dear Madam,Sir,



I allow myself to apply to your job offers your company .



As a Master degree graduated in marketing with 5 years of experience abroad in partnership development and Marketing (U.S.A,England) I have always been passionated by this function which is constantly mooving thanks to new tools and innovative way of promoting.



Having a 2 years experience in partnership development in U.S.A and France in Automotive Area and also 1 year in Marketing for building and Hosting area.



I am very flexible ,dynamique,creative and last but not least ready to explore new environment!



Please find attached my application to your job offer, do not hesitate to contact me for further information.



I am looking forward hearing from you.



Best Regards,

Miss AIT M'HAND

+33666551483