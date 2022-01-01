Menu

Soumia EL JORTI

Paris

  • General Electric Power Conversion - Project Manager - Oil & Gas

    Paris 2010 - maintenant - Project Manager - Oil & Gas

    Ensure project execution within the cost, quality and time, in alignment with company strategy.

    RESPONSABILITIES:

    - Apply Business Requirements
    - Manage Client Relationship, Expectation and Satisfaction
    - Manage global delivery
    - Manage Contract Transitions and Changes
    - Apply Financial Management and Cost Control
    - Cross functional teams coordination

    - Technical leader - Oil & Gas / Marine

    Responsible of system design, technical interface with customers and suppliers and coordination within the project team.

    RESPONSABILITIES:

    - Analyze the contract and define the technical specifications
    - Define requirements for system design
    - Manage the technical team and ensure the coordination between the technical functions
    - Suppliers follow-up
    - Technical Customer interface
    - Manage the Engineering cost and deliverables ‘’ planning and documentation’’

