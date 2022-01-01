Soumia EL JORTI

General Electric Power Conversion
- Project Manager - Oil & Gas
Paris2010 - maintenant- Project Manager - Oil & Gas
Ensure project execution within the cost, quality and time, in alignment with company strategy.
RESPONSABILITIES:
- Apply Business Requirements
- Manage Client Relationship, Expectation and Satisfaction
- Manage global delivery
- Manage Contract Transitions and Changes
- Apply Financial Management and Cost Control
- Cross functional teams coordination
- Technical leader - Oil & Gas / Marine
Responsible of system design, technical interface with customers and suppliers and coordination within the project team.
RESPONSABILITIES:
- Analyze the contract and define the technical specifications
- Define requirements for system design
- Manage the technical team and ensure the coordination between the technical functions
- Suppliers follow-up
- Technical Customer interface
- Manage the Engineering cost and deliverables ‘’ planning and documentation’’