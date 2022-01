- industrial sites management.

- Power Generation experience ( Gas Turbines Installation and commissioning/ Start-up),

- Customer assistance during Aftermarket and Punsh list clearing,

- Doing the Operation and maintenance.

- Electrical and Mechanical troubleshooting.

- Extensive experience working on troubleshooting and scheduled service repairs in the mechanical and electrical side of the ABB mobiles Substations 11KV/30-60KV and 11KV/220KV.