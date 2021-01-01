Menu

Stephan BIANCONE

  • chef d equipe
  • EUROPEENNE D EMBOUTEILLAGE
  • chef d equipe

CHATEAUNEUF DE GADAGNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EUROPEENNE D EMBOUTEILLAGE - Chef d equipe

    Production | Châteauneuf-de-Gadagne (84470) 2001 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel