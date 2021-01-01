Menu

Stephan GARTNER

LE PUY STE REPARADE

En résumé

After 4 years as manager in a big French Chain of restaurants, I took part in the development of an English retail chain in France. I’ve completed this journey by a training to create a company and open a franchise of culinary workshops in Aix en Provence. I’m now director for a cash & cary chain in France - 4 stores.
And so I’ve evolved in very different businesses, however maintaining a high customer service quality, working with a team, sharing the success with my colleagues was always strong drivers during this time.
I’m naturally oriented on numbers and results but I also place high premium on the customer service , the product quality and the relationship with the staff, without whom the success doesn’t exist.

Passionated by cooking and the taste (all the foods/cooks), I’m looking for new challenges in France or abroad, in the restaurant/catering sector, in a dynamic and young company .
Working and sharing success with a team, delivering high customer service quality, growing the sales are so much exiting challenges for me.


MY ADDED VALUES : I possess real capabilities to manage a team in different sectors (restaurant, retail), and set up action plans to achieve the targets set. Focused on results, naturally turned to the others, I’m customer service oriented and I attach a great importance to the team work.

OPERATIONAL SKILLS :
- HACCP method, restaurant manager
- Promotion, retail chain, growing sales, recruitment
- Marketing, customer service & event policy, franchise,
- Business units analyse, reporting, action plans

Honesty, humility, courage & sharing are strong values which drive me constantly

Mes compétences :
Management
développement de chaîne de magasins
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • Food Center Group - Directeur Itinérant

    2017 - maintenant - audit des magasins, suivi des plans d'actions
    - organisation et exploitation commerciale des points de vente
    - animation du réseau
    - intégration et formation du staff
    - préparation et suivi des ouvertures
    - recrutement

  • Aidàdomi - Responsable de secteur

    Marseille 2016 - 2017 Développement commercial, recrutement, management équipe et service client.

  • Groupe Rhésolution - Consultant pôle franchise

    Nantes 2015 - 2016 Permettre aux candidats voulant entrer en franchise d'identifier les enseignes les plus adaptées à leur projet et les mettre en relation avec les réseaux sélectionnés

  • La Muse Bouche - Co founder

    2015 - maintenant Participation à la création du concept, des outils de communication et des menus/recettes.
    Toujours actif en terme de support pour cette société.

  • Cook & Go - Franchisé

    2014 - 2015 préparation d'un projet d'implantation d'un atelier de cuisine en franchise sur Aix en Provence.
    Formation au concept, normes HACCP, prospection clients (BtC & BtB), recherche de locaux, business plan, plan d'actions commerciales

  • Games Workshop - Sales Support Manager France

    Nottingham 2007 - 2014 management service clients, responsable communication France, politique événementielle, information produits (services de ventes et client final), gestion logistique du magazine White Dwarf pour la France

  • Games Workshop - Responsable chaîne de magasins France

    Nottingham 2000 - 2007 gestion de 33 magasins.
    développement des ventes, encadrement de 3 directeurs régionaux, développement retail

  • Games Workshop - Directeur régional

    Nottingham 1997 - 2000 responsable de la zone Est et Paris pour la France ; 12 magasins ; 30/40 personnes
    Développement du CA, management des équipes de ventes, recrutement et formation.

  • Flunch - Responsable cuisine puis RH sur les restaurants du Pontet (84) et Mistral 7 (84)

    VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 1993 - 1997 Gestion secteur cuisine (marge alimentaire, commandes, menus, respect des normes HACCP)
    RH : recrutement, gestion des plannings

Formations

  • IRCE Aix En Provence

    Aix En Provence 2014 - 2014 présentation de projet devant des professionnels et obtention du diplôme en mars 2014

    compétences développées : business plan, plan d'actions commerciales, compte d'exploitation, prospection client, étude de marché, statuts juridiques de l'entreprise .

  • INFATH

    Nice 1992 - 1993 diplôme permettant la prise de poste dans un restaurant Flunch en tant que manager et futur directeur adjoint, futur directeur

    compétences : gestion de restaurant, gestion d'exploitation, management, normes HACCP

  • Lycée Hôtellier Marseille Bonneveine

    Marseille 1990 - 1992 BTS gestion cuisine

    découverte et apprentissage : service en salle, cuisine, réception/hébergement

    compétences développées : gestion alimentaire, service client, gestion de restaurant, normes HACCP

  • Lycée Victor Hugo Marseille

    Marseille 1984 - 1985 Bac B (économie)
