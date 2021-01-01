Stephan GARTNER

After 4 years as manager in a big French Chain of restaurants, I took part in the development of an English retail chain in France. I’ve completed this journey by a training to create a company and open a franchise of culinary workshops in Aix en Provence. I’m now director for a cash & cary chain in France - 4 stores.

And so I’ve evolved in very different businesses, however maintaining a high customer service quality, working with a team, sharing the success with my colleagues was always strong drivers during this time.

I’m naturally oriented on numbers and results but I also place high premium on the customer service , the product quality and the relationship with the staff, without whom the success doesn’t exist.



Passionated by cooking and the taste (all the foods/cooks), I’m looking for new challenges in France or abroad, in the restaurant/catering sector, in a dynamic and young company .

Working and sharing success with a team, delivering high customer service quality, growing the sales are so much exiting challenges for me.





MY ADDED VALUES : I possess real capabilities to manage a team in different sectors (restaurant, retail), and set up action plans to achieve the targets set. Focused on results, naturally turned to the others, I’m customer service oriented and I attach a great importance to the team work.



OPERATIONAL SKILLS :

- HACCP method, restaurant manager

- Promotion, retail chain, growing sales, recruitment

- Marketing, customer service & event policy, franchise,

- Business units analyse, reporting, action plans



Honesty, humility, courage & sharing are strong values which drive me constantly



Mes compétences :

Management

développement de chaîne de magasins

Développement commercial