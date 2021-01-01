Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Stephan GILAMA
Ajouter
Stephan GILAMA
COUTEVROULT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SCIE
- RESPONSABLE ACHATS MATERIELS ELECTRIQUES
2008 - maintenant
Comptoir electricité franco belge
- Adjoint directeur d'agence
1999 - 2008
Comptoir electricité franco belge
- Technico commercial sedentaire
1992 - 1999
Formations
Lycée Romain Rolland
Goussainville
1983 - 1990
bac F3
Réseau
Eric CAROLLE
Marie-France BREITNER
Olivier ISKRA
