Graduated Commercial Pilot



After more than ten years working in the world of design and architecture, my passion for aeronautics and more particularly for piloting airplanes caught up with me, so I embarked on this exciting professional conversion. I have now obtained my frozen ATPL, and I'm looking for my first cockpit as first officer.



FLIGHT TIME:

Total Flight Time: 160Hrs

SPIC/PIC: 75Hrs

DUAL: 85Hrs

IFR: 60Hrs

SEP (C172 G1000): 120Hrs

MEP (DA42 G1000): 40Hrs

Simulator (FNPTII): 40Hrs