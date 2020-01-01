Stephane DECARSIN

Executive leadership and business management in the Medical industry. Experienced business professional with a strategic focus but also able to execute at the tactical level. Specific capabilities relate to :



- Management of a profit center - full profit and loss responsibility for sales turnover, contribution margin, cash flow, trade marketing expenditure, customer satisfaction.

- Team management - Performance optimisation within diverse organisations

- Business development - Multiple-partners contract negotiation, Global Account management, Strategic partnerships agreement setup

- Innovative Marketing and Sales - Branding marketing

- Proven track record of profitable sales growth

- Expertise in sustainable added value product development and market approach



Known for execution Excellence, building high performance teams, managing change while maintening a focus on Customers.



I am passionate about pushing the boundaries of existing business to drive success and thinking about medium and long term opportunites for true differentiation.