Stephane DECARSIN

  • Director of Operations
  • Meditest
  • Director of Operations

Buc

En résumé

Executive leadership and business management in the Medical industry. Experienced business professional with a strategic focus but also able to execute at the tactical level. Specific capabilities relate to :

- Management of a profit center - full profit and loss responsibility for sales turnover, contribution margin, cash flow, trade marketing expenditure, customer satisfaction.
- Team management - Performance optimisation within diverse organisations
- Business development - Multiple-partners contract negotiation, Global Account management, Strategic partnerships agreement setup
- Innovative Marketing and Sales - Branding marketing
- Proven track record of profitable sales growth
- Expertise in sustainable added value product development and market approach

Known for execution Excellence, building high performance teams, managing change while maintening a focus on Customers.

I am passionate about pushing the boundaries of existing business to drive success and thinking about medium and long term opportunites for true differentiation.

Entreprises

    Commercial | Buc (78530) 2020 - maintenant

  • indépendant - Transitional Manager

    Commercial | Gif sur Yvette 2019 - 2020 Healthcare Business consulting and Sales Performance Management

  • Canon Medical - Business Unit Manager - Capital Equipment

    Commercial | Puteaux 2007 - 2019 Turnover 20ME / Management of 26 people / 8 direct reports

    Lead the sales and marketing organizations in France for all capital equipment modalities : CT, MRI, XR interventional, Healthcare informatics

    Responsabilities:
    • Manage Sales Organization with 1 Account Manager, 2 Area Manager, 6 Reps and 3 Sales Admin
    • Direct Marketing Organization with 3 Product Managers and 11 Applications Specialists
    • Put in place a structured operational framework
    • Secure today business with profitable offers and Launch new products
    • Reposition the brand as a leading company (Quality, Image, Price, Reputation)
    • Develop the 3-year strategic plan and draw up an operational plan
    • P&L management (sales turnover, contribution margin, trade marketing expenditure)
    • Ensures the respect of the processes and comprehensive corporate policy compliance

    Performance :
    • Turnover multiplied by 3 in 10 years : 6 to 20 ME
    • CT modality market share multiplied by 3 in 10 years (18%)
    • Referencing product ranges in central purchasing groups (UNIHA / UGAP / UNICANCER)
    • FY18 Increase in Net Income by 3%

  • Toshiba Medical Systems - Regional Sales Manager - Capital Equipment

    Commercial | Puteaux (92800) 2004 - 2007 Responsible of sales for Capital Equipment in Paris area : CT, MRI, XRay interventional, Healthcare Informatics

    Performance :
    - FY07 - Turnover 3,5ME - Exceeding Sales target +10%
    - FY07 - 100% of Orders on New Customers
    - FY07 - first sales of MRI in France

  • Toshiba Medical Systems - Regional Sales Manager - Ultrasound

    Commercial | Puteaux (92800) 2000 - 2004 Responsible of sales for Ultrasound in Paris area

    Performance :
    - FY04 - Turnover 1,5ME - Exceeding Sales target +16%
    - FY04 Historic referencing of the Ultrasound range in a private purchasing center ( Alliance Radiologie)

  • Hologic France - Sales Representative

    Commercial | Massy (76270) 1999 - 1999 Responsible of sales for bone densitometers and dental panoramic in the south western region of France

    Performance :
    - FY99 - Turnover 460 000 Euros - Exceeding sales target 100%

  • Hologic - Sales Representative

    Commercial | Massy (76270) 1997 - 1999 Responsible of sales for bone densitometers and dental panoramic in the Eastern region of France

