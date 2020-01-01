Stéphane EPINEY

Entreprises
-
Taj, Société d'Avocats | Deloitte France
- Avocat fiscaliste
Paris La Défense
2019 - maintenant
Global Business Tax - M&A
-
GGV Avocats - Rechtsanwälte
- Avocat fiscaliste
Paris
2018 - 2019
Corporate and Individual Tax
-
ATOZ Tax Advisers (Taxand Luxembourg)
- Tax Associate
Luxembourg
2015 - maintenant
ICTS - International and Corporate Tax Services
-
EY Société d'Avocats
- Elève-Avocat
Paris La Défense
2014 - 2014
ITS - International Tax Services
-
EY Société d'Avocats
- Fiscaliste
Paris La Défense
2012 - 2013
Transfer Pricing
Formations
-
-
Paris
2012 - 2013
Master 2
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel