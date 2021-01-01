Stéphane FONTANET

I spent a large amount of my career managing infrastructure with a 6 years’ parenthesis managing web development (doing DevOps before the word exists). I really like technologies and the way to articulate them to maximize the value.



In my leader role, I focus on talent management and feel accountable for the planning and execution of IT vision. I never hesitated to relocate and embrace new culture, also to get efficiency in my influencing role. I worked with people from all over the world. Now based in France, I lived 3 years in the UK, 1 year in Belgium and 3 years in Sweden.



I consider us (the IT guys) lucky to work in such an area where we can have all this fun.



Specialties: Talent management, Technology strategy and execution, IT operation, IT Governance, Suppliers management, Reorganization, Program and Change management



