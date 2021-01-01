Menu

Stéphane FONTANET

GOTHENBURG

En résumé

I spent a large amount of my career managing infrastructure with a 6 years’ parenthesis managing web development (doing DevOps before the word exists). I really like technologies and the way to articulate them to maximize the value.

In my leader role, I focus on talent management and feel accountable for the planning and execution of IT vision. I never hesitated to relocate and embrace new culture, also to get efficiency in my influencing role. I worked with people from all over the world. Now based in France, I lived 3 years in the UK, 1 year in Belgium and 3 years in Sweden.

I consider us (the IT guys) lucky to work in such an area where we can have all this fun.

Specialties: Talent management, Technology strategy and execution, IT operation, IT Governance, Suppliers management, Reorganization, Program and Change management

Mes compétences :
Change Management
Governance
IT Governance
IT Operation
Management
Strategy
Talent management
Technology
Gestion des talents

Entreprises

  • SCA - Technology strategist

    2016 - maintenant

  • SCA - Hosting Manager

    2013 - 2016

  • SCA - IT Architect

    2013 - 2016

  • SCA - IT Director, EMEA Infrastructure

    2012 - 2013

  • Georgia Pacific - EMEA IT Infrastructure Director

    Bois-Colombes 2011 - 2012 -Lead GP’s infrastructure services team consisting of 15 persons and multiple outsourcing contracts.
    -Accountable for leading the strategy, execution, and service delivery of all infrastructure functional levels including: Telecom (WAN, LAN, Telephony); Datacenters; Platforms operations (Win, Unix, AS/400); Applications operations (incl. SAP/ERP); Messaging System; Databases operations; IT Security; IT sourcing; compliance.
    -Accountable for 9M€ expense budget and capital plan.

  • Georgia Pacific - Senior IT Manager, Datacenters and Technical Architecture

    Bois-Colombes 2007 - 2011 Missions:
    -Manage teams (11 staff, plus contractors).
    -Manage infrastructure outsourcing contracts.
    -Manage suppliers and consultants.
    -Represent Spanish and Italian business needs in central IT groups (regional IT leader role).

    Main achievements
    -Consolidated EMEA datacenters involving 95% service relocation.
    -Negotiated and implemented a new outsourcing contract for SAP operations and Infrastructure as a service in datacenters.
    -Built a catalogue of services and associated recharge processes.

  • Georgia Pacific - IT Manager, Web Developments

    Bois-Colombes 2001 - 2007 Mission
    - Set and implement the IT web strategy.
    - Manage developments, maintenance and hosting of web sites and applications.
    - Manage teams (6 staff, + 5 to 10 contractors).
    - Connect Georgia Pacific to Internet. Maintain network security.
    - Set and follow budgets (over 2 M€ for operations, plus projects).
    - Manage suppliers and consultants.
    - Represent Nordic business needs in central IT groups (regional IT leader role)
    - Manage and ensure efficiency of the Nordic information system and IT staff.
    This central position covers 16 countries, 4000+ PC users.

    Main achievements
    - Managed implementation of 3 applications for Georgia Pacific Europe manufacturing excellence program, including EAI.
    (.NET, MS SQL 2005, BizTalk 2006, SAP)
    - Managed implementation of an Intranet portal for 4000+ users across 16 countries.
    (CMS on C# .NET framework + MS SQL 2005).
    - Implemented a development framework for web applications to optimize development cost and evolution. This allowed the company to keep the development budget at the same level over 3 years while delivering more services and web sites/applications.
    (UML, .NET 2 + CMS + in house objects + data access layer on SQL 2005).
    - Reduced operational cost on firewalls and network management by 45%.
    (Netscreen firewalls, Cisco VPN Equipment).
    - Implemented VPN service for Georgia Pacific Europe to support all sales forces and mobile users. (Cisco concentrators).
    - Participated to Marketing briefing and de-briefing in regards to their web sites.
    - Implemented 15 internet sites for GP brands.

  • Georgia Pacific - Team Leader, WinTel Servers

    Bois-Colombes 1999 - 2001 Mission:
    - Run 200+ servers in Europe (Reliability, patches, updates,…).
    - Team management (5 server analysts).
    - Set and follow budgets (0.7 M€ for operations and projects).

    Main projects:
    - Implemented NT authentication and messaging system infrastructure (3500 users),
    (NT4 + MS Exchange).
    - Designed application virtualization using Citrix technology (TCO, Managed suppliers, Run pilot)

  • Syntegra - IT Consultant

    1996 - 1999 - Designed and implemented a messaging architecture for international financial group (MS Exchange 5.5).
    - Implemented an Intranet workflow for a call center for CEGOS group (Lotus Domino)
    - Trained users on advanced MS Office usage for CEGOS group.
    - Implemented a workflow to track and follow mails for the French Army main command office (MS Access)
    - Installed Web infrastructures for Saint Gobain (MS IIS 5)
    - Audited and proposed a new IT support organization for a 5000 users industry for SNPE group (based on Open View)

Formations