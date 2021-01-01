Menu

Stéphane L'HOSTIS

Cholet

En résumé

- 7 years’ experience in Small Nursery quality, with a worldwide scope(EU/ASIA),
- 13 years activity in various electronic domain(EU/ASIA),
- Permanent relationship with customer in order to improve their products quality, to reach their full satisfaction,
- Internal quality control laboratory and team management, including permanent improvement of methods and Tools,
- After sales portfolio follow up and lead,
- Decree, Directive follow up and deployment for France and Asia,
- French and Asian team operational management Quality/Projects,
- Worldwide Multicultural project management,
- Permanent improvement of products(Electronic, Fabrics, Injection, Glass...), from development till end of life,
- Internal and External suppliers audit,
- Good skills on tracking manufacturing quality metrics,
- Maintain product compliance by developing, reviewing, and refining processes as relate to the products,
- Projects management in After sales, customer oriented,
- Cost of quality and non-quality oriented,
- With proper experience with structured method for defining & executing the actions necessary to ensures a product satisfies the customer

Always like challenges, and in passion for all electronic domains or other, always looking for activities that will continue to enrich my professional curiosity and share my competencies.

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Customer Services
Service après vente
Quality

Entreprises

  • Dorel Juvenile - Supplier Quality Manager

    Cholet 2010 - maintenant - Quality Suppliers management, definition and deployment of revised Quality Documents,
    - Suppliers audits for both suppliers based in Europe and Asia,
    - Quality assurance of over 30 products families (Fabric, PP, Electronic devices, Silicone, Rubber...),
    - Internal quality controls Laboratory Management, 3 people and optimisation of its organisation, efficiency and service rate,
    - Cost of Quality and non quality management,
    - Non conformity management 8D reports,
    - Quality improvement at project launch,

  • UNIROSS Batteries - Coordinateur Qualité

    2006 - 2009 * China Quality team coordination, Quality controls definition and follow up.
    * Customer complaints management through 8D report,
    * Project management for RoHS and WEEE, RoHS China, REACH directives follow up,
    * Costs of non quality management,
    * DFMEA, PFMEA internal training, and follow up,
    * Suppliers quality controls definition, agreement, and follow up of non conformities 8D.

  • PHILIPS Consumer Electronics - Mobile Phones - Ingénieur Qualité Produits

    2005 - 2006 • Ability to analyze and improve Quality process between French and Asian Manufacturer on Incoming & Outgoing Quality Controls (Went from around 4% to less than 0,4% after max 3 month on all products),
    • Capacity to drive Fall Off Rate decrease from France with Chinese Manufacturer,
    • Expertise in Aging Reliability Tests documentation updates, Field Call Rate & PDCA (Plan Do Check Act)follow up,
    • Ability to drive production audit Process (driven with Chinese supplier), with DFMEA/CFMEA (Failure mode & effect analysis), and 8D reports,
    • Internal Training for Six Sigma Green Belt,
    • Capacity to drive Back charge & Product Return Rate negotiations with suppliers (done with ST Micro…).

  • PHILIPS Consumer Electronics - Mobile Phones - Service Product Leader

    2002 - 2004 • Ease on technical writing for Service managers (European, S. Africa) & Asian Manufacturers,
    • Ability to define and improve serviceability of a mobile phones to decrease the service,
    • Customer quality oriented by following customers complains and correct defect with development.
    • Capacity on FAQ writing and technical documentation,
    • Flowing on Retail and Operator (Orange) relationship (Technical, contract or policy…),
    • Capability to support Call Centre activity (data base escalation & training),
    • Follow up of an E-Learning web site development project for European repair centers,
    • Ability to realize complex Business cases (values of about 500k€ for business discussions).

  • PHILIPS Consumer Electronics - Home Telephony DECT - Field Test Leader - Qualité Développement

    1997 - 2001 • Product quality improvement through subjective test(Audio, MMI...) and functionnal tests definition, realization and follow up.
    • Able to realize and deploy User test implementation all over Europe (Contact database increased from 700 to more than 3000 testers in 4 years)
    • Ability to drive and lead team organization and planning (done with 5 persons),
    • Ease for traveling (many travels in UK, Germ, Ital, Port, Sue, Norv, Belg, Danm, Autr…),
    • Capacity on project proposal, definition and follow up (Improvement of the process by defining a WEB based central application, aim=2 persons to drive bigger activity),
    • Ability to deploy relationships with different telecom operators (France telecom/Belgacom…),
    • Ease in communication, Technical trainees of suppliers in Nordics and eastern countries.

  • LOXXIA - Crédit Bail Immobilier - Hothliner et Support Technique Réseaux - Informatique

    1996 - 1997 • Support bureautique sur les Outils Bureautique (Office...) et réseaux, formation des utilisateurs (300 users),
    • Support serveur AS400, administration serveurs NT, outils Visual Basic.
    • Déploiement informatiques en Agences.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée